Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 16 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado announces agreement to sell White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project
* Deal for $600 million
* Agreement provides for an RMB equivalent US$30 million deposit to be paid by purchaser and forfeited under certain circumstances
* Intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of its chinese assets to continue to grow its business based on long lived, low cost assets
* Transaction is expected to close in third to Q4 2016
* Following close, intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of chinese assets to continue to grow business
* Agreement provides for a reverse break-fee of $30 million payable by Eldorado to purchaser under certain circumstances
* BMO Capital Markets and Cutfield Freeman & Co are acting as financial advisors
* To sell interest in White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project to affiliate of Yintai Resources Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt