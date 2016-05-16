REFILE-UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Vonage Holdings
* Ceo alan masarek bought 62,000 shares of co's common stock in open market at average price of 3.9275/share on may 12 - sec filing
* Ceo alan masarek bought 64,460 shares of co's common stock in open market at average price of $3.9004/share on may 12
* Nokia CFO Kristian Pullola tells a conference call that if necessary, the Finnish company is prepared for a long legal process with Apple, a process where additional litigation cost could be around 100 million euros per year
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says announced results from its definitive pharmacokinetic (PK) study