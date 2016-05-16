May 16 Vonage Holdings

* Ceo alan masarek bought 64,460 shares of co's common stock in open market at average price of $3.9004/share on may 12 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1V67W0z (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)