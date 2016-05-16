BRIEF-Mesa Labs reports Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Mesa Labs reports record third quarter revenues and adjusted net income
May 16 Metropolis Sa :
* Q1 revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($571,265.35) versus 1.4 million zlotys yoy
* Q1 net profit of 281,461 zlotys versus loss of 345,191 zlotys yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8511 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mesa Labs reports record third quarter revenues and adjusted net income
* Cytomx announces the first patient treated in phase 1/2 proclaim-072 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany