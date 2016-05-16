BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 (Reuters) -
* State Street Corp nearing deal to pay more than $500 million to end probes into alleged overcharges - WSJ, citing sources
* State Street's settlement is expected to resolve claims from the U.S. Justice and Labor Departments and the Sec, as well as lawsuits from clients - WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/27s9IxI) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: