May 16 (Reuters) -

* State Street Corp nearing deal to pay more than $500 million to end probes into alleged overcharges - WSJ, citing sources

* State Street's settlement is expected to resolve claims from the U.S. Justice and Labor Departments and the Sec, as well as lawsuits from clients - WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/27s9IxI)