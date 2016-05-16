BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 Nikkei:
* Toyota Motor to build new Malaysian plant - Nikkei
* New facility will be built by UMW Toyota Motor, JV involving Toyota Tsusho and UMW Holdings, at estimated cost of 30 billion yen ($275 mln) - Nikkei
* New facility slated to come online as early as 2018, churning out 50,000 vehicles a year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1R4mHdb) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: