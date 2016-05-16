May 16 Nikkei:

* Toyota Motor to build new Malaysian plant - Nikkei

* New facility will be built by UMW Toyota Motor, JV involving Toyota Tsusho and UMW Holdings, at estimated cost of 30 billion yen ($275 mln) - Nikkei

* New facility slated to come online as early as 2018, churning out 50,000 vehicles a year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1R4mHdb)