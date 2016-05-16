BRIEF-Imara gets orphan drug designation for sickle cell disease drug
Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
May 16 Alta SA :
* Q1 net profit 9,000 zlotys ($2,332.94) versus net loss of 540,000 zlotys year ago
Q1 revenue 939,000 zlotys versus 994,000 zlotys year ago
Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.