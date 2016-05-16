BRIEF-Imara gets orphan drug designation for sickle cell disease drug
Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
May 16 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Q1 revenue 256,566 zlotys ($66,491.99) versus 495,243 zlotys year on year
Q1 net loss of 286,549 zlotys versus profit of 153,010 zlotys year on year ($1 = 3.8586 zlotys)
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.