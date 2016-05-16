BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's Affirms Pfizer's A1/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Now Negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: