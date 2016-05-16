May 16 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp

* Brookfield renewable to issue cdn$150 million of preferred units

* Brookfield renewable partners lp says intends to use net proceeds of issue of series 9 preferred units to repay indebtedness

* To issue 6 million cumulative minimum rate reset class a preferred limited partnership units, series 9 at $25/unit