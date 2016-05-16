UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Art New Media SA :
* Q1 revenue 45,790 zlotys ($11,876) versus 109,535 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 59,915 zlotys versus loss of 80,365 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8556 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources