BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 Keyera Corp :
* Keyera enters into Montney area midstream agreements
* Expects total cost of project to be approximately $600 million, with operations of first phase targeted to start up in mid-2019
* Project will be designed to process up to 300 million cubic feet per day of sour gas and 25,000 barrels per day of field condensate
* Is also evaluating options for a pipeline connection to Keyera's Wapiti raw gas gathering pipeline and Simonette gas plant
* Gas processing facilities are expected to be constructed in phases of 150 million cubic feet per day of capacity
* Acquired main project site, all third-party engineering work completed for project to date and acid gas injection well for about $19 million
* Is also negotiating with other producers in area to commit additional volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: