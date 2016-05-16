May 16 Tiger Global Management:

* Cuts share stake in Tableau Software Inc by 28.1 percent to 1.7 million Class A shares

* Dissolves share stake in Splunk Inc

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1XfLEcR) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1XfLHoW) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)