May 16 Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management Ups Share Stake In Intrexon Corp By 25.0 Pct To 2.1 Mln Shares - Sec filing

* Tiger global management cuts share stake in Square Inc by 5.7 percent to 6.6 million class A shares

* Tiger Global Management Dissolves Share Stake In Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Tiger Global Management's Dissolved Share Stake In Vipshop Holdings Ltd Is Sponsored ADR

* Change In Holdings Are As Of March 31, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/24VfGFl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1KUIfge)