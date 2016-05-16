BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 Tiger Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Ups Share Stake In Intrexon Corp By 25.0 Pct To 2.1 Mln Shares - Sec filing
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in Square Inc by 5.7 percent to 6.6 million class A shares
* Tiger Global Management Dissolves Share Stake In Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Tiger Global Management's Dissolved Share Stake In Vipshop Holdings Ltd Is Sponsored ADR
* Change In Holdings Are As Of March 31, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/24VfGFl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1KUIfge)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: