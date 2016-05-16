UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Made an investment in SwiftPath Llc
* Surgical care affiliates and SwiftPath partner to provide outpatient joint replacement support services
* SVP Goran Dragolovic and SCA group vice president of development Tim Buono will join SwiftPath's board of directors
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock