UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Ibio Inc
* Says files for non-timely 10-q at u.s. Sec - sec filing
* Says is experiencing delays in collection and compilation of certain information required to be included in the form 10-q Source text (1.usa.gov/1OwF0Ik) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: