BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 Tiger Global Management
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Microsoft Corp
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner Cable Inc
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Etsy Inc by 29.0 percent to 11.1 million shares
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands by 61.6 percent to 2.5 million shares
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in Priceline by 27.4 percent to 550,898 shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015
* Tiger global management dissolved share stake in Alibaba Group Holding is of Sponsored ADS Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/24VfGFl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1KUIfge) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: