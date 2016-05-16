BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 46.6 percent to 5.66 million shares - Sec filing
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Mastercard Inc by 18.9 percent to 1.9 million shares
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Vasco Data Security International
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Transdigm Group
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Arista Networks Inc
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/24VfGFl ** Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1KUIfge
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.