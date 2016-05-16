May 16 Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc to 1 million shares from 3.2 million shares - SEC Filing

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Charter Communications Inc to 1.96 million Class A shares from 698,980 Class A shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 21 percent to 3.6 million shares

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TSTTGd Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1KUIfge