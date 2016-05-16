BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 The Kroger Co
* The kroger co says its central division ratifies agreement with ufcw local 700
* Contract covers over 5,800 associates working in 61 stores in indianapolis area and other communities
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.