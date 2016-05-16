UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Apple Inc By 30.7 Pct To 8.2 Mln Shares - Sec filing
* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in general motors by 9.9 percent to 15.3 million shares
* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in aercap holdings nv by 22.7 percent to 9.0 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: