May 16 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform power announces receipt of nasdaq letter

* Notification letter stated terraform power had until may 16, 2016 to submit a plan to nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance

* Terraform power inc says notification letter stated that terraform power is not in compliance with nasdaq listing rule

* Terraform power submitted its compliance plan to nasdaq on may 16, 2016

* If staff does not accept terraform power's plan, terraform power will have opportunity to appeal decision to a nasdaq hearings panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )