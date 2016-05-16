BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform power announces receipt of nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated terraform power had until may 16, 2016 to submit a plan to nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance
* Terraform power inc says notification letter stated that terraform power is not in compliance with nasdaq listing rule
* Terraform power submitted its compliance plan to nasdaq on may 16, 2016
* If staff does not accept terraform power's plan, terraform power will have opportunity to appeal decision to a nasdaq hearings panel
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn