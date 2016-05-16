BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Sifco Industries Inc
* Net sales from continuing operations in q2 2016 increased 18.1% to $29.1 million, compared to $24.6 million in q2 2015
* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn