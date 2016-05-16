BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Carl Icahn
* Carl icahn cuts shared share stake in paypal holdings inc by 18.2 percent to 37.8 million shares
* Carl icahn dissolves shared share stake in mentor graphics corp
* Carl icahn dissolves shared share stake in mentor graphics corp

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: