May 16 Carl Icahn

* Carl icahn cuts shared share stake in paypal holdings inc by 18.2 percent to 37.8 million shares

* Carl icahn dissolves shared share stake in mentor graphics corp

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1OxDwCP Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TgSRoa