BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx board of directors increases repurchase authorization by $1 billion
* Authorized repurchase of up to an aggregate $1 billion of company's debt and equity securities
* Timing of repurchases and exact number of shares of common stock to be purchased will depend upon prevailing market conditions
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn