May 16 Soros Fund Management Llc

Cuts stake in Alphabet Inc to 6,637 class A shares from 65,570 class A shares - sec filing

Takes 40,000 class A shares stake in Fitbit - sec filing

Cuts shares stake in Facebook by 45.8 pct to 442,696 class a shares - sec filing

Dissolves shares stake in Kinder Morgan - sec filing

Takes share stake in Yahoo Inc

Dissolves shares stake in McDonald's - sec filing

Dissolves share stake of class B shares in Viacom Inc

Dissolves shares stake in Expedia - sec filing

Dissolves shares stake in Yum Brands - sec filing

Dissolves shares stake in Marathon Petroleum - sec filing

Dissolves shares stake in Valero Energy Corp - sec filing

Dissolves shares stake in Ally Financial - sec filing

Takes 3,100 shares stake in Apple Inc - sec filing

Takes 322,261 shares stake in Schlumberger - sec filing

Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:

1.usa.gov/1R4PRZB

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015:

1.usa.gov/1TmvdJK