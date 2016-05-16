May 16 Quaker Canada:

* Quaker Canada says voluntary recall of a small quantity of specific lots of Quaker Quinoa bars

* Products were only distributed in Ontario to Longo's stores and a number of other drug stores and pharmacies across province

* There have been no reported illnesses to date

* Recall after an ingredient supplier was found to have distributed sunflower kernels that may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: