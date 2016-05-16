BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Quaker Canada:
* Quaker Canada says voluntary recall of a small quantity of specific lots of Quaker Quinoa bars
* Products were only distributed in Ontario to Longo's stores and a number of other drug stores and pharmacies across province
* There have been no reported illnesses to date
* Recall after an ingredient supplier was found to have distributed sunflower kernels that may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn