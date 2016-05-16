May 16 Pershing Square Capital Management

* Pershing square capital management lp raises sole share stake in restaurant brands international inc by 3 percent to 39.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/27taH0N ** Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1VYKgw3