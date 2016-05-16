May 16 World Wrestling Entertainment :

* Vincent k. Mcmahon informed co he intends to continue chairman and chief executive officer "for foreseeable future"

* Other than possible additional sales by grat, mcmahon informed co he has no plans to sell any shares of co's stock

* Vincent K. Mcmahon 2013 irrev. Trust u/a dtd. Dec 5, 2013, or the grat, sold 2.2 million shares of class a stock of co