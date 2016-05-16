May 16 Moody's On Driverless Cars

* Moody's - Driverless cars could have significant credit impact across range of sectors

* Moody's - The extensive use of self-driving vehicles is still some way off

* Moody's - For car-makers, driverless vehicles likely to have mixed consequences. Companies could benefit from demanding a price premium for these cars

* Moody's - Biggest impact would be if manufacturers were to accept liability for accidents due to autonomous vehicles

* Moody's - Driverless cars likely to open up new forms of competition for traditional car manufacturers, with firms such as Google entering the market

