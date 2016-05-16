UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Moody's On Driverless Cars
* Moody's - Driverless cars could have significant credit impact across range of sectors
* Moody's - The extensive use of self-driving vehicles is still some way off
* Moody's - For car-makers, driverless vehicles likely to have mixed consequences. Companies could benefit from demanding a price premium for these cars
* Moody's - Biggest impact would be if manufacturers were to accept liability for accidents due to autonomous vehicles
* Moody's - Driverless cars likely to open up new forms of competition for traditional car manufacturers, with firms such as Google entering the market
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources