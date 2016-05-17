BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 17 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
* Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016
* Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents
* Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion).
* Interim dividend per share of 229 cents
* Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago