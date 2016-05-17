May 17 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd

* Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016

* Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents

* Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion).

* Interim dividend per share of 229 cents

* Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: