May 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Has acquired a new office building for very long-term let in inner city of Kassel

* Office space is leased to land of Hesse, which is planning to use new building as headquarters for Kassel regional council, for a period of 15 years

* It has been agreed to keep purchase price confidential Source text: bit.ly/1stQpV1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)