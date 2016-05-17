BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Has acquired a new office building for very long-term let in inner city of Kassel
* Office space is leased to land of Hesse, which is planning to use new building as headquarters for Kassel regional council, for a period of 15 years
* It has been agreed to keep purchase price confidential Source text: bit.ly/1stQpV1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago