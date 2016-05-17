May 17 Coca Cola Hbc Ag

* Messrs. Irial Finan, Sir Michael Llewellyn Smith and Nigel MacDonald have informed company of their intention to retire from board of directors of Coca-Cola HBC

* Board has proposed Messrs. Ahmet C. Bozer, William W. Douglas III, Reto Francioni , Robert Ryan Rudolph for election at AGM

* Board has proposed new nominees for election as non-executive members of board