May 17 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Extends lease with existing tenant regarding freezing warehouse in property Flen Talja 1:36

* Rent totals 8.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.07 million) per year

* The new agreement will run until December 31, 2027

* In connection with renewing agreement, Stendörren invests about 7.5 million crowns in new energy-saving refrigeration plant Source text: bit.ly/1Oxj7IM Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)