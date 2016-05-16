May 16 Fenix Parts Inc Says Form 10

* Form 12b-25 will allow company an additional five calendar days to file form 10-q

* Says extended filing deadline of may 23, 2016

Extension is necessary due to a delay in obtaining and compiling information required to be included in form 10-q