* Paulson & Co Cuts Share Stake In SPDR Gold Trust By 17 Pct To 4.8 Mln Gold Shares - SEC Filing

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Priceline Group Inc

* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Etsy inc from 437,010 to 1.5 million shares

* Paulson & Co inc raises share stake in Liberty Global by 55.6% to 280,000 class a shares

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in AIG by 3.2 percent to 11.2 million shares

