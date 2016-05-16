May 17 Staples Inc

* Entered into amendments to credit agreement, dated as of May 31, 2013, by and among Staples, lenders , and Bank Of America

* Amendment amends credit agreement to modify definition of consolidated EBIT to reset $100 million extraordinary and nonrecurring cash charge

* Amends definition of consolidated EBIT to add back transaction costs of up to $300 mln in connection with termination of acquisition of Office Depot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: