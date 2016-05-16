UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 17 Staples Inc
* Entered into amendments to credit agreement, dated as of May 31, 2013, by and among Staples, lenders , and Bank Of America
* Amendment amends credit agreement to modify definition of consolidated EBIT to reset $100 million extraordinary and nonrecurring cash charge
* Amends definition of consolidated EBIT to add back transaction costs of up to $300 mln in connection with termination of acquisition of Office Depot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: