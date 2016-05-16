May 16 Paulson & Co:

* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc by 52.8 pct to 70,300 shares - Sec Filing

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj