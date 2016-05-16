UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 LendingClub Corp
* Board review noted former ceo and cfo had pledged some co shares to secure personal loans from third-party financial institution
* In january 2016, the reduction in co's share price forced former ceo, cfo to refinance shares
* Co has received a subpoena from the doj, and has contacted the sec, and intends to cooperate fully with them
* Company may be subject to litigation related to the events surrounding the resignation of renaud laplanche
* Could record goodwill impairment expense upon completion of annual goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2016
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock