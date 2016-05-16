May 16 Corvex Management
* Urges Pandora to immediately engage independent investment
bank to advise on value maximization process, including
execution of sales process
* Urges Pandora to evaluate results against other options
including risk-adjusted value of continuing to operate on
standalone basis
* Co "has been unable to date to translate its great product
into a great business with an attractive public market
valuation"
* "We believe Pandora can become an even more differentiated
product and a more valuable business as a part of a larger
enterprise"
* "We reiterate our previous offer to sign a confidentiality
agreement in order to further our discussion and facilitate
additional dialogue"
