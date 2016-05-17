Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
May 17 Cornerstone Insurance Plc :
* FY 2015 group gross premium written of 7.33 billion naira versus 5.21 billion naira year ago
* FY 2015 group profit before taxation of 1.84 billion naira versus 1.04 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1V72KJD Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.
* Announces the successful placement of approx. 4.5 million ordinary shares in Buwog AG