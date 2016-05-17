Australia shares rise as weaker dollar boosts miners; NZ falls
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
May 17 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Q1 operating profit 99.5 million Swedish crowns ($12.05 million) versus 146.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 209.8 million crowns versus 19.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2598 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward scaling back the controversial "conflict minerals" rule, which requires companies to trace whether their products contain minerals from a war-torn part of Africa.