BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares
May 17 Fabege AB :
* Successful first issue under the new Green MTN programme
* Has issued 600 million Swedish crowns ($72.67 million) of two year bonds with a variable interest rate of 3M Stibor plus 130 bps
* Handelsbanken acted as sole bookrunner for transaction
* Will also apply for a listing of bond on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List
* Says is aiming to achieve environmental certification for its entire property portfolio by 2018
($1 = 8.2569 Swedish crowns)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago