May 17 Fabege AB :

* Successful first issue under the new Green MTN programme

* Has issued 600 million Swedish crowns ($72.67 million) of two year bonds with a variable interest rate of 3M Stibor plus 130 bps

* Handelsbanken acted as sole bookrunner for transaction

* Will also apply for a listing of bond on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

* Says is aiming to achieve environmental certification for its entire property portfolio by 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2569 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)