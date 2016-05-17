BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 17 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Moody's assigns (P)Ba2 rating to Hoist Kredit's EMTN programme
* The rating together with Hoist's Ba2 issuer rating are also under review for upgrade
* Says an upgrade is expected following settlement of a first issue under programme Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago