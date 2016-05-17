May 17 Halk Sigorta AS :

* To increase share capital to 129.0 million lira ($43.49 million) from 94.0 million lira through internal resources

* Share capital increase will be met from 7.5 million lira of 2015 dividends (by 7.97872 percent bonus shares issue) and 27.5 million lira of extraordinary reserves (by 29.25531 percent bonus shares issue)

