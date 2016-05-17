May 17 Mimedx Group Inc
* Says files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading
representations
* Has filed a lawsuit under Lanham Act against Osiris
Therapeutics, Inc. for permanent injunctive relief and damages
* Lawsuit asserts that in an Osiris' press release, Osiris
knowingly and willfully made false and misleading
representations about a retrospective database analysis review
* Suit was filed in United States district court for
southern district of New York
