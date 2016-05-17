May 17 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces collaboration with HP Inc.
subsidiary to create personalized health care solutions with 3D
printing technologies
* "collaboration is focused on using 3D printing
technologies to create better health care outcomes at reduced
costs"
* "collaboration announced today has already begun, with
teams of experts from both organizations working together"
* In near-term, collaboration will focus on personalization
of instrumentation and software for patient-specific healthcare
devices
