May 17 Home Depot
* CEO - "weather had somewhat of a positive impact ...and
certainly drove variability in demand , Q1 was not an early
spring story"
* In certain markets where 'buy online deliver from store'
has been introduced, demand has been much stronger than
anticipated
* Expect 'buy online deliver from store' to be fully rolled
out by end of fiscal year
* CEO- " our view of macro environment remains consistent.
We believe housing data indicates continued tailwinds for our
business"
* Exec - unseasonably warm February was followed by a more
normal march and april, spring has not yet arrived in many of
our markets
* Exec - drivers behind increase in Q1 big-ticket purchases
were appliances, roofing, sheds and windows
* CFO on conf call - estimate weather driven demand
positively impacted U.S. Sales growth by approximately $250
million.
* CFO - continue to see housing market strength ; home price
appreciation, housing turnover and household formation trending
as expected
* CFO - continue to see housing market strength; home price
appreciation, housing turnover and household formation trending
as expected
* CEO- "with a warm february we had a great start to the
year and we saw outdoor project business in the north very, very
strong"
* CFO-"ordinarily don't raise our sales growth guidance so
early in the year, going to roll forward some of our q1
out-performance"
* On conf call- transactions of about $900 grew 9.5 percent
in Q1
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)