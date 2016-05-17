BRIEF-Texas Pacific Land Trust reports Q4 net income per sub-share $1.37
* Texas Pacific Land Trust fourth quarter earnings release (unaudited)
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Due to material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, acting CEO,CFO concluded disclosure procedures were not effective
* Management has revised its reporting on internal control over financial reporting from that previously reported - SEC FILING
* Material weakness in internal control over financial reporting identified during Q2 of 2016
* Management determined that the company's control deficiencies resulted from the company's "tone at the top"
* Due to material weakness in internal control , acting CEO, CFO said disclosure procedures not operating at reasonable assurance level as of Dec 31
* Concluded that material weakness existed at end of 2015, its internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of Dec 31, 2015
* With regard to material weakness, no material adjustments, restatement, revisions to previously issued financial statements were required
* Board did not have information required to review and approve or disapprove investments made by its former ceo in 2015 and 2016
* Relevant information was not provided to the financial accounting and reporting function on a timely basis
* In March, risk committee approved investment by co in Cirrix Capital without committee members being aware of investments by former CEO,board member
* Have begun to institute additional change management controls to add "additional level of review and approval for live database changes"
* In process of clarifying questionnaires circulated to directors, officers, key executives for information on investments, other transactions
* Also intend to review and strengthen controls surrounding governance,review,ongoing monitoring processes for investor contract amendments
* Hired outside consulting firm to support data change management processes
* Board retained additional independent advisor who reviewed data for all other whole loans applied for in Q1,confirmed accuracy of data
* After review, additional analysis, no material adjustments, restatement to co's previously issued financial statements were required Source text - bit.ly/1R5QW3w Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
