UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to suspend trading of B3system and Drewex between May 17 and May 31, following the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) request
* Excludes from trading on the NewConnect market the shares of Abpol Company Polska SA and Alfa Star SA as of May 19
* WSE decided about the possible exclusion of Abpol and Alfa Star on Feb. 16 and
Source text: bit.ly/1TFWDXJ, bit.ly/1VZMfQB
Further company coverage: and and and (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources