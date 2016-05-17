May 17 Biogaia Ab

* Biogaia's probiotic effective in treating abdominal pain in children

* Says study confirms earlier results with L. reuteri Protectis

* A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 93 children diagnosed with functional abdominal pain showed that L. reuteri Protectis reduced both frequency and severity of pain compared to placebo

* Says shows that BioGaia ProTectis could offer these children an effective safe and easy option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)